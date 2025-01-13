NEW

Producer Profile: Sheep Wrangler Farms, Barrhead, AB

Producer profile: Ferme Agronovie, Granby, QC

Producer Profile: Loch Lomond Livestock Ltd., Eyebrow, Saskatchewan

Producer Profile: Dusty Ridge Ranch Grunthal, Manitoba

Scrapie Genotyping in Sheep

Producer Profile: Lennox Lambs Ayton, Ontario

Producer profile: Aveley Sheep Ranch: Vavenby, British Columbia

Producer Profile: Foothill Farm Canning, Nova Scotia

Producer profile: Gentes Ridge Ranch, Battleford, Saskatchwan

Producer Profile: Maple Meadow Farms A century of farming in Osgoode, Ontario

Sheep Canada – Winter 2024

Jan 13, 2025 | Issues, Volume 49 - 2024

Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne
5: Producer profile: Sheep Wrangler Farms, Barrhead, AB
11: Efficient growth in lambs
14: New marketing options for Western Canadian lambs
17: The tale of two tapeworms
18: Weaving the future. The next chapter for Canadian wool
22: Winter care for livestock guardian dogs
27: What’s your ideal ewe look like?
30: Producer profile: Sandy Hill Charollais, Red Deer, AB
35: Buyer’s Guide