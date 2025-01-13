Sheep Canada – Winter 2024

To see more content from this issue, please subscribe online or call 1-204-371-2959 and ask to have a copy of the latest issue mailed to you right away.



Table of Contents

4: Greetings from Ste. Anne

5: Producer profile: Sheep Wrangler Farms, Barrhead, AB

11: Efficient growth in lambs

14: New marketing options for Western Canadian lambs

17: The tale of two tapeworms

18: Weaving the future. The next chapter for Canadian wool

22: Winter care for livestock guardian dogs

27: What’s your ideal ewe look like?

30: Producer profile: Sandy Hill Charollais, Red Deer, AB

35: Buyer’s Guide